Senior WH official denies report US considering interim china trade deal

A senior White House official recently crossed the wires denying Bloomberg's report claiming that Trump administration officials had discussed offering China an interim trade deal to secure agricultural purchases and commitments on IP from China in exchange for delaying or even rolling back tariffs, per Reuters.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which rose to its highest level in a month at 1.765% earlier in the session, lost its traction and was last down 0.3% on the day at 1.732%.