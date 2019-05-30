Senior US Official: Pence, Trudeau to discuss Huawei and China trade issues in Ottawa

Reuters quoted senior US Administration officials, on conditions of anonymity, the US Vice President Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will discuss their countries’ joint dispute with China over Huawei during a meeting in Ottawa later today.

The Official noted: “Canada has been a close ally in the way that they’ve approached their relationship with China - and there could be some conversation about Huawei.”

“Expect some very tangible outcomes from their discussion with regard to China that we’ll share with you tomorrow,” a second US official.

Pence also plans to make a separate address in the coming days about the “current state of affairs” in China, the officials said.