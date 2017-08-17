Sen. Corker: Trump has not shown the "stability" or competence to be "successful"By Eren Sengezer
Bob Corker, a Republican Senator from Tenessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that Trump has not shown the "stability" or competence to be "successful," as reported by CNBC.
Key quotes:
- He also recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation
- He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today
- Without the things that I just mentioned happening our nation is going to go through great peril
