"The ultra-stable EUR/SEK is long due a recovery in volatility, and while today’s Riksbank announcement may not be the trigger for that as policymakers may just match market expectations, the mix of equity market risks and US protectionism points to upside potential for the pair. Crucially, we don’t think the Riksbank will necessarily show discontent with a weaker krona, as that can help Swedish exporters in a global trade slowdown."

"For the moment, our view is that the Riksbank will stop easing at the 2.0% mark, and that today’s policy announcement will give away some hints that the easing cycle is nearing its end. That said, we expect the Riksbank to retain dovish flexibility based on the economic impact of US tariffs, and risks are markedly skewed to more cuts compared to our forecast."

"That said, hard data is lagging and still shows an elevated unemployment rate. When paired with core inflation at target and headline CPIF at 1.5%, the case for another 25bp cut to 2.25% today is strong."

The Riksbank has already reduced rates by 150bp since last May, and these cuts are starting to show early signs of success, with high-frequency indicators and the housing market having rebounded quite markedly of late, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.