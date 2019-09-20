Saudi ForeignMin: Complacency towards Iran will encourage further hostilities

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said late-Thursday, via Twitter, complacency towards Iran will encourage it to commit further hostile acts that threatens international peace.

Jubier tweeted out: The weekend attacks which targeted Saudi Aramco’s oil installations was an “attack on the world” and that “this vicious attack is an extension of Iran’s sabotage and aggressive policies and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance against Iran’s criminal behaviour.”

He spoke ahead of the Saudi’s military response overnight to Saturday’s attack. Saudi-led coalition launches military operation in Yemen - Saudi State TV

Both crude benchmarks are seen nearly 1% higher on the Middle-East tensions flaring up while receding global growth fears also underpin.