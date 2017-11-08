Saudi EnergyMin Al-Falih: Continuation of supply cuts is possibility

Saudi EnergyMin Al-Falih: Continuation of supply cuts is possibilityBy Dhwani Mehta
Al Sharq Al Awsat Newspaper reports comments from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Al-Falih, citing:
Does not rule out another oil supply cut but kingdom will not take unilateral action
Continuation of supply cuts is possibility, will study procedure whether to extend output levels if needed
Comfortable with Iraqi govt commitment to oil cuts pact, Iraqi exports declined "in concrete quantities" in recent months
