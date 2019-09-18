Saudi defense ministry spokesman: Military components retrieved from Aramco point to Iran

A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's defense ministry in a press conference on Wednesday said that all military components retrieved from the Aramco facilities suggested that Iran was behind the attack.

"Attacks could not have been launched from Yemen," the spokesman added. "The investigation still underway to determine the exact origin of the attacks on Aramco. We will announce a conclusion of the investigation on the origin of the attacks in the future."

These remarks failed to impact the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last at 1.757%, losing 2.6% on a daily basis.