Saudi Arabian Oil Minister’s press conference later today at 1715 GMT - WSJ

Summer Said, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Middle East correspondent, noted that the Saudi Arabian Oil Minister’s press conference is scheduled to be held at 1715 GMT in Jeddah.

Markets eagerly await the presser for Saudi’s response to the weekend’s attacks on its oil and facilities by the Houthi rebels. The event is likely to have a significant impact on oil prices.

Meanwhile, WTI loses about 1% to trade around 62.00 while Brent is down -0.51% to near 68.70 region.