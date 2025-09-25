Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 450.96 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the SAR 450.54 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at SAR 5,260.07 per tola from SAR 5,255.00 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in SAR
|1 Gram
|450.96
|10 Grams
|4,509.78
|Tola
|5,260.07
|Troy Ounce
|14,026.89
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
(This story was corrected on September 25 at 06:15 GMT to say, in the headline, that Gold prices in Saudi Arabia steady, not rise.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains near 1.1750 ahead of German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, Fedspeak
EUR/USD rebounds after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1750 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds ground ahead of the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey due later in the day.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
The GBP/USD pair recovers some lost ground to around 1.3460 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as traders await more cues from the Fedspeak later on Tuesday. Also, the final print of the US Gross Domestic Product growth for the second quarter, Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be published.
Gold remains confined in a range as traders await Fed signals; $3,700 holds the key
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price below below the $3,750 level through the Asian session, though it manages to hold above the previous day's swing low. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks earlier this week might have tempered market expectations for a more aggressive policy easing and acted as a headwind for XAU/USD.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.