In his Liberation Day speech marking Korea's independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the South will gladly join hands if Japan chooses dialogue and cooperation amid escalating trade row, Reuters reports.
Additional Comments:
Asks Japan to return to talks.
Hopes Japan will facilitate mutual prosperity while contemplating the past.
N. Korea, the US exploring working-level talks ahead of the third summit.
Momentum for dialogue unshaken despite worrying actions by N. Korea.
Unification will come some day when two Koreas accelerate economic cooperation.
Will strive to achieve ‘one Korea’ by 2045.
Meanwhile, the USD/KRW cross is seen heading back towards almost 2.5-year highs of 1224.96 reached on Tuesday, recovering from a corrective slide to near 1206 levels. At the press time, the spot trades near 1216 region, almost unchanged on the day.
