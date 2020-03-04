S. Korean FinMin: Will take stern action if needed to stabilize markets

South Korean Finance Minister said on Wednesday, the government will take stern action if needed to stabilize markets.
Additional quotes
Volatility in local financial market likely to remain high for some time.
Will act in pre-emptive manner if needed.
Negative impact on economy from coronavirus spread materializing.
On Tuesday, the South’s President Moon told a cabinet meeting, “The entire country has entered war against the infectious disease as the crisis in Daegu and Gyeongbuk province has reached the highest point. I am very sorry to the people that we are not able to supply masks swiftly and sufficiently and have caused inconvenience.”
Asia’s fourth-biggest economy has reported 5,186 cases of infectious disease and 28 deaths.
USD/KRW rebounds from a two-week low
The Korean won is seen reversing from a two-week low reached against the US dollar at 1,180.02 in the overnight trades after the emergency Fed rate cut.
The won fails to benefit from the gains seen in its Asian peers, as USD/KRW now trades at 1,185.62, up 0.45% on the
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again
The rebound in AUD/USD remains limited by a recovery in the US Treasury yields and poor Chinese Services PMI. The Aussie, however, remains well bid near 0.6600, as the bulls derive support from risk reset and upbeat Australian Q4 GDP report.
USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50
USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high
USD/CNH breached support at 6.9569 (Feb. 6 low) on Tuesday and is currently trading at 6.9317, the lowest level since Jan. 24. To put it another way, the offshore Yuan (CNH) has hit a 5.5-week high against the greenback.
Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016
Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.