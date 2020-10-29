Russia's Putin: Hope we can start mass vaccination by year-end

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that they hope they can start mass coronavirus vaccination by the end of the year, as reported by Reuters.

"The COVID-19 vaccine from Great Britain has come glitches," Putin added and noted that the vaccine produced by Russia was more efficient.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the RUB's performance against major currencies. As of writing, the USD/RUB pair was trading at 79.4055, gaining 0.23% on a daily basis.