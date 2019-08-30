Russia's Novak: August oil cuts will be slightly below those agreed with OPEC+

According to RIA and Interfax news agencies, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak today said that Russia's oil output cuts in August will be slightly below those agreed with OPEC+.
"OPEC and non-OPEC countries will discuss the deal and the market situation at the Monitoring Committee meeting on September 12," Novak announced. "Russia is aiming for full compliance with the deal despite a slight increase in output in August."
Crude oil prices came under pressure on these comments and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen down 2.5% on the day at $55.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1000, lowest since 2017
EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
US consumer confidence fades
A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...