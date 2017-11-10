Russian PM Medvedev: Russia expects further cooperation with OPEC

Russian PM Medvedev: Russia expects further cooperation with OPECBy Dhwani Mehta
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev noted late-Tuesday, the OPEC and non-OPEC output cut deal reached last December was working, and he expects further cooperation on compliance monitoring between the member nations.
Key Quotes: via TASS:
"We assume that the agreements that have been reached are working, helping hold crude prices within reasonable limits. Due to this, the economies obtain additional growth opportunities, while we continue discussing those issues with other countries.”
“The monitoring issue is as important, and we address it together with our partners as well. We expect further cooperation with our Algerian friends."
