Russian Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 7.5% from 7.75%

Central Bank of Russia (CBR) today announced that it cut the policy rate to 7.5% from 7.75% as expected. With the initial reaction, the USD/RUB pair fell to its lowest level in nearly a month at 64.3564. Below are some key takeaways from the CBR's press release.
- If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, CBR admits the possibility of further key rate reduction at one of the upcoming board of directors’ meetings.
- Will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target and economic developments over the forecast horizon
- Sees transition to neutral monetary policy until mid-2020.
- Mid-term inflation dynamics may be affected by fiscal policy parameters, including decisions on the use of the liquid part of the national wealth fund in excess of the threshold level set at 7% of GDP.
- Leaves mostly unchanged its estimates of risks associated with wage movements, prices of individual food products, and possible changes in consumer behaviour.
- Significant risks are posed by elevated and unanchored inflation expectations.
- Effects of the VAT hike have fully materialised.
- Lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2019 from 1.2-1.7% to 1.0-1.5%.
- Subsequent years might see higher economic growth rates as national projects are implemented.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.