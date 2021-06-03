Short term Elliott Wave view suggests rally from May 13, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from May 13 low, wave ((i)) ended at 2245.1 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 2152.35. The Index has started to rally again within wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)) low, wave i ended at 2193.8 and dips in wave ii ended at 2170.20. Index then resumes higher in wave iii towards 2236.30 and pullback in wave iv ended at 2228.90. Final leg higher in wave v ended at 2250.2 which completes wave (i) in higher degree.
Pullback in wave (ii) ended at 2204.60. Index then extends higher in wave (iii) towards 2286.70 with internal subdivision of another 5 waves in lesser degree. Pullback in wave (iv) ended at 2256.50. Near term, expect a few more highs before the Index ends wave (v) and also wave ((iii)) in higher degree. From there, it should pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from May 19 low before the rally resumes. As far as May 19 pivot low at 2152.35 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Russell 2000 (RTY) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
RTY Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.