RTRS Tankan Poll: Japanese manufacturers most optimistic in a decade

RTRS Tankan Poll: Japanese manufacturers most optimistic in a decadeBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with their monthly poll on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) quarterly Tankan manufacturing index, highlighting the following:
Confidence at Japanese manufacturers rose to its highest level in a decade
The sentiment index for manufacturers rose one point to 27
Manufacturers' index was seen slipping to 26 in November, led by materials producers
Service-sector mood fell but still remained at a relatively high level, underscoring firmness in domestic demand
Slipped to 29 in August from the previous month's two-year high of 33
Dragged down by retailers, information and communications firms
The index was expected to drop further to 25 in November
Reuters pollled 548 large- and mid-sized companies, conducted Aug. 1-16, in which 265 firms responded
