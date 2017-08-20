RTRS Tankan Poll: Japanese manufacturers most optimistic in a decade

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters out with their monthly poll on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) quarterly Tankan manufacturing index, highlighting the following:

Confidence at Japanese manufacturers rose to its highest level in a decade

The sentiment index for manufacturers rose one point to 27

Manufacturers' index was seen slipping to 26 in November, led by materials producers

Service-sector mood fell but still remained at a relatively high level, underscoring firmness in domestic demand

Slipped to 29 in August from the previous month's two-year high of 33

Dragged down by retailers, information and communications firms

The index was expected to drop further to 25 in November

Reuters pollled 548 large- and mid-sized companies, conducted Aug. 1-16, in which 265 firms responded

