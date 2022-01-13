RIVN Stock News: Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla

- NASDAQ:RIVN gained 3.51% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- The electric truck industry is getting crowded as legacy automakers move in.
- General Motors is looking to put a new electric truck on the moon.
NASDAQ:RIVN managed to climb higher for a second straight day on Wednesday as the EV sector continued to fight back from its recent beat down. Shares of Rivian gained 3.51% and closed the trading session at $86.48. The markets managed to close higher for the second straight day as all three major indices finished in the green at the closing bell. The S&P 500 led the way gaining 0.28%, while the NASDAQ rose for the third consecutive day to start the week. Investors shrugged off the rising inflation report that showed historic levels of gains although those mostly fell within the range of analyst expectations.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded, really fast. Aside from Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) long-awaited Cyber Truck, General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Dodge are all ready to unleash their popular truck models to the consumer market. Dodge and Stellantis famously just partnered with Rivian’s largest investor Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), to create a new electric delivery truck that will serve as direct competition to Rivian.
RIVIAN stock forecast
Speaking of General Motors, the legacy automaker has new plans for its line of electric vehicles. But this isn’t the unveiling of the new Silverado EV. The company is planning an LTV or Lunar Terrain Vehicle, which is a new name for the next generation of moon rovers. As of now this is just a prototype, so nothing is set in stone yet but it is interesting to see the different segments of the automotive industry that are turning to electrification technology.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold holds steady near one-week high, just below $1,830-32 hurdle
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for gold on Thursday. The metal might continue to benefit from its status as a hedge against surging consumer prices.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.