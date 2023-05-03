“As we consider it to be unlikely that the Fed will signal a rate pause at this stage, the risks in EUR/USD as a result of today’s Fed meeting are therefore rather pointing to the downside.”

“Following today’s step, the market sees no chance of a further rate hike. A moderately hawkish statement that refers to continued high inflation levels and does not exclude further tightening would make rate cuts this year seem less likely, meaning the market would have to adjust its expectations. This is likely to support the Dollar against the Euro, as it would tarnish the market’s conviction that the ECB is acting in a much more decisive manner than the Fed.”

“The market expects the Fed to hike rates by 25 bps resulting in a key rate corridor of 5.0%-5.25%. This step has been fully priced in by the market and will therefore not cause much of a reaction in the Dollar.”

