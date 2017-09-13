Reuters poll - SNB to keep LIBOR target range unchanged until at least Q1 2019

Ahead of the SNB's quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, all 35 economists polled by Reuters said that the central bank would keep LIBOR target range unchanged until at least Q1 2019.

Market participants, however, would be keenly focusing on the central bank's description of the Swiss Franc, whether it remains "significantly overvalued" or is now "fairly valued" following its recent slump of nearly 5% since July against the shared currency.