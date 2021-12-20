Reports of a death related to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

There are reports circulating of the death of a man related to the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
The coroner is investigating after an autopsy links a Dunedin man's death to a 'very rare' side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. The death is supposedly consistent with vaccine-related myocarditis”.
Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said although vaccine-related myocarditis did happen, it was “very rare” and the risks of the vaccine were greatly outweighed by the risk of contracting Covid-19.
“These cases are almost exclusively quite mild. We don't have a whole lot of people dying from vaccine-related myocarditis around the world,” she said.
“A death would be particularly extraordinary.”
