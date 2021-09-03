Recovery in EUR/USD now targets 1.1910 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD remains firm and could advance to the 1.1910 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘test the major resistance at 1.1865’ and we held the view that ‘a sustained rise above this level is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1876 even though the advance was more resilient than expected as EUR closed on a firm note at 1.1873 (+0.30%). While overbought, the advance in EUR is not showing any signs of weakening just yet. In other words, further EUR strength seems likely. That said, the next major resistance at 1.1910 could be out of reach (there is a minor resistance at 1.1895). Support is at 1.1850 but only a break of 1.1830 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
“We highlighted yesterday (02 Sep, spot at 1.1845) that while upward momentum has not improved by much, a break of 1.1865 would not be surprising. We added, the next level to focus on above 1.1865 is a rather solid resistance at 1.1910. EUR subsequently breached 1.1865 as it rose to 1.1876. Upward momentum has improved further and the risk for EUR is still on the upside. The next level to focus on is a solid resistance at 1.1910. All in, the current EUR strength that started early last week (see annotations in the chart below) is deemed intact as long as EUR does not move below the ‘strong support’ at 1.1800 (level was previously at 1.1775). Looking ahead, if EUR breaks above 1.1910, the next level to monitor is at 1.1970.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.