A Reuters poll showed that 70 of 74 economists surveyed suggest that risks for the Mexican, Canadian and American economies are piling up amid United States (US) President Donald Trump's controversial trade policies.

US inflation risks, which remained skewed to the upside, worsened, preventing the Federal Reserve (Fed) from easing policy.

Tariff announcements and sudden rollbacks have kept traders risk-averse, as the S&P 500 has erased all of its gains since Trump’s November election.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that US tariffs would negatively impact Mexico and Canada.

Source: Reuters

Nearly every economist polled revealed that the economic outlook had soured considerably across the continent.

Regarding the central banks, economists estimate a 25-bps rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on March 12. Meanwhile, 56 of 102 economists foresee the Fed holding rates until mid-2025, while the rest expect a quarter-percentage-point rate cut.

In the meantime, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is expected to cut rates by 50 bps at its March meeting. Ramon de la Rosa, the economics deputy director at Actinver, said: “If tariffs are prolonged and inflation picks up, Banxico will be more cautious about cutting its rate. While we expect a 50-basis-points reduction in March, subsequent cuts would be in doubt.”