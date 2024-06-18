RBNZ's Conway: Inflation might be stickier in the near-term, could present some challenges

Chief Economist of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Paul Conway gave a speech on inflation during the early Wednesday market session, noting that inflation troubles exist on both sides of the RBNZ's policy stance.
Key highlights
Inflation may be stickier in the short-term.
However, inflation could fall more quickly than expected in the medium-term, as spare capacity emerges in the economy, which would help.
Challenges remain to bring inflation back to RBNZ target levels.
A period of restrictive policy is necessary to give confidence that inflation will return to target over a reasonable timeframe.
Slowdown in food price inflation is satisfying.
Inflation needs to remain in target range sustainably.
OCR decline timing cannot be accurately predicted.
Period of low inflation has returned, but short-term economic pain is being experienced.
RBNZ FAQs
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD performed strong against its peers as markets digests RBA's hawkish hold
AUD/USD recovered much of its previous losses in Tuesday’s session, following RBA decision. Despite the underlying weakness in the Australian economy, stubbornly high inflation has prompted the RBA to postpone rate cuts. USD started the week softly, and its declines extended following weak Retail Sales figures.
EUR/USD succumbed to the absence of direction
EUR/USD ended Tuesday’s session in the middle of its range near 1.0730 amidst the equally muted price action in the greenback and steady speculation around the potential timing of the next rate cut by the ECB and the start of the easing cycle by the Fed.
Gold price skyrockets on weak US Retail Sales and lower US yields
Gold price rose on Tuesday after economic data from the United States hinted that consumer spending is constraining due to a softer-than-estimated Retail Sales report. This fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve could begin its easing cycle this year.
ZKsync token faces massive sell-off following launch
A report from Nansen on Tuesday revealed that the top 10,000 wallets that were airdropped ZKsync's newly launched ZK token have begun selling their holdings.
Dow Jones Industrial Average flattens on US data miss, cautious Fedspeak
Dow Jones holding onto familiar levels with US markets set for mid-week break. US Retail Sales missed the mark on Tuesday, raising economic activity concerns. Investors are putting in double-duty trying to brush off Fed caution.