RBNZ’s Conway: Full impacts of tariffs uncertain, constantly monitoring data

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway said on Thursday that tariffs will mean a weaker global economy and weaker demand and the country will constantly monitor data.
Key quotes
Full impacts of united tariffs uncertain, constantly monitoring data.
Uncertainty over tariffs is likely to reduce business investment and inflation in New Zealand.
Tariffs will mean a weaker global economy and weaker global demand.
Q2 CPI data was very much in line with our expectations.
See scope to lower rates further if inflation continues to moderate.
Early data reads suggest NZ economic growth slowed in the June quarter.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.11% higher on the day to trade at 0.6052.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
