RBNZ’s Breman vows to return inflation to the midpoint

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Anna Breman said on Friday that the central bank remains committed to returning inflation to the 2% midpoint.

Key quotes

To remain very vigilant regarding inflation in this environment.



Core inflation seems to still be within target band.



We are seeing an economic recovery yet some signals remain weak.



Still have favorable conditions to reach midpoint inflation target of 2 percent because of spare capacity and wage growth.



We will ensure that we return to the midpoint of the inflation target band.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.05% higher on the day at 0.5911.