RBNZ to remain on hold for the foreseeable future post-GDP - Westpac

RBNZ to remain on hold for the foreseeable future post-GDP - WestpacBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the release of stronger growth numbers from the NZ economy published earlier on the day, analysts at Westpac present their afterthoughts on the GDP figures.
Key Points:
Expects the Reserve Bank to remain on hold for the foreseeable future
“The slightly softer starting point for annual growth is balanced against the pick-up in momentum in the September quarter, leaving our outlook for capacity pressures broadly unchanged”