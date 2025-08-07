RBNZ Survey: NZ two-year inflation expectations ease to 2.28% QoQ in Q3 2025

New Zealand's (NZ) inflation expectations declined on a 12-month and a two-year time frame for the third quarter of 2025, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest monetary conditions survey showed on Thursday.
Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, eased to 2.28% in Q3 2025 from 2.29% seen in Q2.
NZ average one-year inflation expectations declined to 2.37% in Q3 vs. 2.41 % in the second quarter.
NZD/USD reaction to inflation expectations
At press time, NZD/USD is closing in on 0.5935 following the data, up 0.11% on the day.
RBNZ FAQs
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains to near 0.6500 after Australian/ China Trade data
AUD/USD is paring back gains to trade near 0.6500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The Aussie reverses wider than expected Australian Trade Surplus data after the mixed Chinese Trade Balance data. Trade jitters continue to remain a drag on the pair.
USD/JPY stays firm near 147.50 as Trump's threatens extra tariffs on Japanese imports
USD/JPY is back on the front foot near 147.50 early Thursday. The uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike and reports that US President Donald Trump could impose an additional 15% tariff on Japan weigh negatively on the Japanese Yen, lending support to the pair.
Gold price attracts safe-haven flows amid trade concerns
Gold price rebounds toward $3,400 in the Asian session on Thursday as Trump's fresh tariff threats continue to underpin safe-haven assets. Moreover, rising bets for a rate cut by the Fed in September offer additional support to the non-yielding bullion.
Sui derivatives and on-chain data hint at a bearish shift
Sui price is showing signs of weakness, trading below $3.5 at the time of writing on Thursday after closing below its ascending trendline. Bearish cues from on-chain and derivatives data, such as negative Spot Taker CVD and a rise in short positions to a one-month high, add weight to the downside outlook.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.