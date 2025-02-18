- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut its key interest rate by 50 bps to 3.75% on Wednesday.
- The RBNZ’s updated forecasts and Governor Orr’s words are likely to offer clues on the policy outlook.
- The New Zealand Dollar is set to rock on the RBNZ policy announcements.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by another 50 basis points (bps) from 4.25% to 3.75% when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday at 01:00 GMT.
Most economists polled by Reuters predicted a 50 bps rate reduction at the February policy meeting. The RBNZ has delivered a cumulative 125 bps of cuts since August last year. Therefore, the central bank’s hints on future rate cuts could trigger a big reaction in the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
What to expect from the RBNZ interest rate decision?
At its November meeting, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr explicitly anticipated a 50 bps cut this month, noting that “if economic conditions continue to evolve as projected, the committee expects to be able to lower the OCR further early next year.”
Orr added that he was “confident domestic inflation pressures will continue to ease.”
The decision was backed by concerns over the economic slowdown and inflation returning to the central bank’s target range between 1% and 3%. New Zealand’s annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, aligning with market forecasts and marking a sharp slowdown from the 3.3% growth in the prior quarter.
Since then, New Zealand’s economy entered a recession in Q3, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declining 1% from the previous quarter’s revised 1.1% contraction. Economists expected a 0.4% decrease in the reported period.
Despite its move front-load policy easing in November, the RBNZ maintained that the “economic activity in New Zealand is subdued,” leaving room for additional rate cuts this year.
“The swaps market agrees and sees the policy bottoming near 3.25% over the next 12 months,” according to the BBH analysts. This outpaces the Bank’s projection of peak OCR in December 2025 at 3.55%.
Against this backdrop, the language of the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) and the updated economic projections will be key to gauging the scope and timing of future rate reductions.
How will the RBNZ interest decision impact the New Zealand Dollar?
In the lead-up to the RBNZ showdown, the NZD/USD pair is at its highest in four weeks at 0.5750, helped by easing tensions surrounding United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs and a broad-based US Dollar (USD) downtrend.
The New Zealand Dollar could reverse sharply from near the monthly peak against the USD if the RBNZ fans further rate cut expectations. Another downward revision to the OCR forecasts could also smash the NZD/USD pair.
In case the RBNZ hints at slowing its pace of easing or maintains the OCR projections, the NZD could see a fresh upside across the board.
Dhwani Mehta, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst, offers a brief technical outlook for trading the New Zealand Dollar on the RBNZ policy announcements: “The upside risks remain intact for the NZD/USD after a Bull Cross was confirmed on the daily chart last Friday. Adding credence to the bearishness, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds well above the 50 level, despite the latest downturn.”
“If buyers regain control, the initial resistance is seen at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.5814, above which the November 29 2024 high of 0.5930 will be challenged. Further up, the 0.6000 round level will offer stiff resistance. Conversely, strong support is seen near 0.5660, where the 21-day SMA and 50-day SMA hang around. Failure to defend the confluence support could trigger a fresh downside toward the February 3 low of 0.5516,” Dhwani adds.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.48%
|-1.96%
|0.02%
|-0.80%
|-1.19%
|-1.19%
|-1.07%
|EUR
|1.48%
|-0.50%
|1.49%
|0.69%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|0.41%
|GBP
|1.96%
|0.50%
|2.03%
|1.19%
|0.78%
|0.78%
|0.90%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-1.49%
|-2.03%
|-0.82%
|-1.21%
|-1.21%
|-1.08%
|CAD
|0.80%
|-0.69%
|-1.19%
|0.82%
|-0.39%
|-0.39%
|-0.27%
|AUD
|1.19%
|-0.29%
|-0.78%
|1.21%
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|NZD
|1.19%
|-0.29%
|-0.78%
|1.21%
|0.39%
|-0.00%
|0.12%
|CHF
|1.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.90%
|1.08%
|0.27%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD paused its rally despite the cautious RBA
AUD/USD halted its three-day recovery on the back of the firmer US Dollar and despite the hawkish cut by the RBA, although it managed well to keep the trade above the 0.6300 barrier.
EUR/USD looks vulnerable below 1.0500
EUR/USD increased its weekly correction and dropped to three-day lows near 1.0430 in response to the resurgence of the bid bias in the Greenback, while investors get ready for the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday.
Gold approaches record highs
Gold prices advance to two-day highs around $2,930 per ounce troy amid the resumption of tariff concerns and despite the tepid rebound in the Geenback and an acceptable move higher in US yields across the curve.
Why Cardano’s 50% tax cut proposal could boost ADA above Ethereum
Cardano (ADA) price broke below the $0.80 support level on Tuesday, booking daily losses of 8% amid bearish macro market sentiment. Market reports suggest Cardano’s latest network improvement proposal could drive positive ADA price action in the days ahead.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.