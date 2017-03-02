RBNZ confirms it is conducting an investigation into potential leak of information

Latest headlines from New Zealand’s press reports that the RBNZ is investigating potential leak of sensitive information on NZ banks.

Key Headlines:

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand may have accidentally released commercially sensitive information about New Zealand's banks

RBNZ confirms it is conducting an investigation into why information redacted from documents - meaning the information was meant to be blacked out and unreadable - could still be read by those accessing them on its website

The documents were posted on RBNZ's website Thursday afternoon

“It is understood the banks consider the information available to be commercially sensitive and a potential security breach”