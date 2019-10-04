At its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its benchmark interest rate, Repo rate, by 25 basis points to 5.15%, as expected, making it the fifth rate cut so far this year.
Key Details:
Reverse repo rate falls to 4.90%.
All six monetary policy committee members voted in favour of cutting rates, retaining accommodative stance.
To continue with accommodative stance "as long as it is necessary" to revive growth, while ensuring inflation remains within target.
Headline inflation projection for Q2 2019/20 revised slightly upwards to 3.4% from 3.1%.
Real GDP growth projection for 2019/20 revised down to 6.1% from 6.9%.
Real GDP growth projection for Q1 2020/21 revised down to 7.2% from 7.4%.
Negative output gap has widened further.
Continuing slowdown "warrants intensified efforts" to restore growth momentum.
There is policy space to address growth concerns by reinvigorating domestic demand within flexible inflation targeting mandate.
Monetary policy transmission has remained staggered and incomplete.
CPI inflation projected at 3.4% in Q2 2019/20, 3.5% in Q3 and 3.7% in Q4.
Real GDP growth seen at 6.1% in FY 2019/20, Q2 at 5.3%, Q3 at 6.6% and Q4 at 7.2%.
Real GDP growth seen at 7.0% in 2020/21.
Assuming global crude oil prices increase to $73/barrel, inflation could be higher by 30 bps, growth weaker by 20 bps.
Headline inflation projected to remain below 4% target in 2019/20, early months of 2020/21.
Real GDP growth expected to recover in H2 2019/20 due to favorable base effect, transmission of past policy cuts.
The Rupee showed little reaction to the rate cut decision, keeping its bid tone intact vs. the US dollar. USD/INR trades around 70.85 region, having hit three-day lows of 70.76 in the opening trades.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, off the highs it hit after a series of disappointing US figures. Tension is mounting toward the critical US Non-Farm Payrolls which carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of US jobs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak
With the multiple catalysts pushing investors to risk-safety, Gold prices remain on the recovery mode while taking bids to $1510 during early Friday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the global slowdown fears and political uncertainty.
Forex Today: Johnson gets one week to sort out Brexit, Trump wants help, and the dollar drops with the data ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
The US Dollar has consolidated its losses following the third consecutive disappointing data with EUR/USD falling to hit 1.10. The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 52.6, a three-year low.