RBA’s Debelle: Economy likely recorded positive GDP growth in the third quarter

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said that it looks like the third quarter recorded a positive GDP growth for the economy, as he testified along with Deputy Governor Michele Bullock before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“A jobless rate under 6% is a reasonable goal.”

“Drag from Victoria little less than first feared, not enough to pull down GDP overall.”

“Cannot comment on the chance of QE being announced at the RBA meeting next week.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is unfazed around 0.7130 on the above comments, adding 0.15% on the day.