RBA’s Bullock: Board remains cautious about prospects for further policy easing

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said late Thursday that the central projection suggests that if monetary policy is eased too quickly or by too much, disinflation could stall and inflation would settle above the midpoint.

The board is committed to being guided by the incoming data and our evolving assessment of the risks.

While the strong employment growth is good news for jobseekers, we are alert to the possibility that it is signaling a bit more strength in the economy.

We have not pre-committed to any particular course of action on interest rates.

Satisfied with the progress on inflation so far – though our job is definitely not done.

So the board remains cautious about prospects for further policy easing.

The economic outlook remains uncertain.

We have made good progress on inflation, however, the board needs to be confident that it is returning to the target range sustainably.

Wage data came in as expected, labour market still strong.

Still have a tight labour market, think it's a little too tight.

Board did not want to be late in easing.

Board aware of long and variable lags for policy.

We might have some more cuts in rates but we have to be cautious.

Going to be data driven, people have to be patient.