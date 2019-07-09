RBA, tax cuts are 'more than enough' stimulus - AFR

In a story published earlier today, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) quoted former advisers to the Gillard and Rudd Labor governments, as saying that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate cuts, as well as tax cuts, are enough to revive the economic growth.

The advisers added that any more fiscal stimulus could jeopardize a return to surplus.

The AUD/USD pair remains pressed just ahead of the midpoint of the 0.69 handle, at two-week lows.