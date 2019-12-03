RBA preview: Probability of rate cut is very low, according to OIS

The overnight index swaps (OIS) are reportedly pricing just 8 percent change of an RBA rate cut on Tuesday.
The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% and reiterate that the Australian economy is at a “gentle turning point”.
The recent data, however, has been anything but positive. The manufacturing activity contracted in the month of November, job ads fell further, inflationary pressures eased and building approvals fell much more than expected, signaling a deeper deterioration in the economic activity, according to Kathy Lien, Managing Director BK Asset Management.
While the RBA is seen maintaining the status quo for the rest of the year, it is expected to cut rates to 0.5% in February 2020.
AUD/USD: No response to above-forecast Australian trade surplus
AUD/USD is struggling to extend Monday's 0.86% rally despite the upbeat Aussie data released at 00:30 GMT. Australia's current account surplus ticked higher to A$7.9 billion, beating the expected rise to A$6.3 billion from the second quarter's A$5.9 billion, the official data showed.
USD/JPY bounces off 21-day SMA despite broad risk-off
USD/JPY pulls back from the five days’ low while taking rounds to 109.00 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The US-led challenges to global trade system stay, US President Donald Trump attacks the Fed.
RBA Preview: No changes to monetary policy, focus on growth
For once, speculative interest is heading into the RBA monetary policy meeting with little expectations. There were no game-changers in the Australian economy ever since last month’s meeting, therefore, the central bank is expected to remain on hold.
Gold prices look for clear direction around $1,463
Following a downbeat start to December, Gold prices await further clues near $1,463 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The USD bears seem to catch a breath after the worst daily losses since early September.