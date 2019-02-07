RBA: Need To adjust policy to support sustainable growth

Will monitor developments in labour markets closely. Need To adjust policy to support sustainable growth. Took the decision to support employment growth & provide greater confidence in inflation. Needs faster progress in reducing unemployment. The economy can sustain a lower rate of unemployment. Conditions in the housing market to remain soft. Main domestic uncertainty continues to be household consumption. Employment growth continues to be strong. Little inroads in spare capacity in labour market of late. Signs that house prices are stabilising in Sydney and Melbourne. Central scenario for underlying inflation to be 2% in 2020. A$ at the lower end of a narrow range. Outlook for the global economy remains reasonable. Downside risks from trade disputes affecting business investment globally.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.