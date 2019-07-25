RBA Governor Lowe to appear before the House Economics Committee on August 9th

The Australian Government is out with the latest statement, citing that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will make an appearance before the House Economics Committee on August 9th.
The RBA Governor is due to speak later today at 0305 GMT on the topic of “Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare”. Markets will stay focused on any hints on the interest rates outlook, given the recent streak of dismal Australian fundamentals.
AUD/USD wavers in a narrow range around 0.6980 levels, eagerly awaiting Lowe’s speech for fresh direction.
EUR/USD: Looks south ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is looking south with a bearish lower highs and lower lows setup on the hourly chart. Indeed, the sell-off has stalled around 1.1130 in the last 18 hours or so. Dovish ECB expectations will likely keep the EUR on the back foot.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 1.2477/78 and 4H 100MA
Not only near-term moving averages (MA) but an 8-day long symmetrical triangle also restricts the GBP/USD pair moves as it trades near 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY whipsawed price action developing in Asia
USD/JPY had switched back to the upside, taking on the end of Wall Street high but then turned lower again as volatility picks up. USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.20, between 108.12 and 108.23, up from 107.94.
Gold manages to hold the rising support line above $ 1420
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.