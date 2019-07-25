RBA Governor Lowe to appear before the House Economics Committee on August 9th

The Australian Government is out with the latest statement, citing that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will make an appearance before the House Economics Committee on August 9th.

The RBA Governor is due to speak later today at 0305 GMT on the topic of “Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare”. Markets will stay focused on any hints on the interest rates outlook, given the recent streak of dismal Australian fundamentals.

AUD/USD wavers in a narrow range around 0.6980 levels, eagerly awaiting Lowe’s speech for fresh direction.