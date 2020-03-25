RBA buys A$900 mln of state government bonds

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced on Wednesday that it bought AUD900 million worth of state government bonds.

The central bank purchased A$530 million of New South Wales notes and A$370 million of Victoria notes.

RBA said earlier today that it would buy semi-government bonds worth A$ 2 billion maturing in Jan 2026 to June 2030. It also offered $10 bln in US dollar repo operation on Thursday.

These measures come in a bid to provide ample liquidity in the financial system to help cushion the economic shock from the coronavirus widespread.