Producer of Platinum metals with new forecasts for Platinum and Palladium – Commerzbank

Platinum and Palladium prices came under pressure yesterday and reversed most of the gains from the previous day. The price decline occurred much earlier than for Gold and was certainly not related to this. The Platinum price had previously risen almost to its 11-year high from the end of last week again. The high price volatility of the last few days could indicate that the end of the price rally is near.
Russian producer expects a balanced market for Palladium this year and next
"A major producer of nickel and Platinum group metals from Russia has published new forecasts for Platinum and Palladium. The Platinum market is expected to be more or less balanced this year and next, if investment demand is excluded. Demand for Platinum is expected to decline somewhat this year, as demand from the automotive industry is projected to fall significantly. The expected increases in jewellery demand and demand for other industrial applications will not be able to fully compensate for this."
"Including investment demand, the company anticipates a supply deficit of 200 thousand ounces this year and 300 thousand ounces next year. The company is therefore more cautious than the consulting firm Metals Focus, which in May forecast a supply deficit for the Platinum market in 2025 including physical investment demand (bars and coins) that is more than twice as high."
"The aforementioned Russian producer also expects a balanced market for Palladium this year and next, with demand from the automotive industry also expected to shrink and investment demand for Palladium unlikely to play a significant role. The company attributes the sharp rise in Platinum prices since mid-May to higher imports from China and the US. In China, the jewellery industry is said to be responsible for this, substituting Platinum at the expense of Gold, while investors in the US are worried about sectoral tariffs on Platinum group metals."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the constructive stance, still below 1.1800
EUR/USD maintains a tight range around 1.1780 and continues to be on pace to finish the week with a decent increase. Due to the cautious market position, the pair's potential for extra gains appears limited as the deadline for US tariffs approaches. In the meanwhile, markets in the United States remain closed to observe the July 4th holiday.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3650
The British Pound alternates gains with losses on Friday, prompting GBP/USD to gyrate around the mid-1.3600s amid thin trade conditions and scarce volatility following the inactivity in the US markets. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful regarding the recent tensions in the UK political landscape.
Gold stabilizes above $3,300, looks to post weekly gains
Gold holds comfortably above $3,300 and looks to post weekly gains after closing the previous two weeks deep in negative territory. XAU/USD's upside remains capped as markets don't expect the Fed to cut the policy rate until September following the upbeat US employment report for June.
Tariff concerns have eased – But not vanished
A combination of easing geopolitical concerns and resilient macro data has supported markets' risk sentiment over past weeks. The risk of Donald Trump resuming aggressive tariff hikes is still looming in the background, but for now it appears likely that the highest tariff rates announced on April's 'Liberation Day' will not be reinstated.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.