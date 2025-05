President Trump's budget bill headed for vote in US Congress

The budget bill is expected to be voted on sometime Thursday, and if passed, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is poised to add somewhere between $3T and $4T to the US federal budget deficit over the next ten years. The House Budget Committee managed to smooth over Republican complaints about the budget bill by counterintuitively providing even more tax breaks, increasing federal tax deductions for individuals making up to $500K/year. The tax bill is expected to pass in Congress by a thin majority, where it will then pass to the US Senate for final revisions and another round of voting before going to President Donald Trump's desk for official signing.

Key Republicans have been hammering on dissidents to the bill within their own party after several hard-line Republicans voiced displeasure with the budget outline: some felt that the budget doesn't include enough cuts to critical federal spending programs like Medicaid, while others felt that the budget does the exact opposite of the Republican platform's stated goals of reducing the government deficit.

The United States (US) House of Representatives is poised to begin casting votes on the Republican party's tax and budget bill that is front-loaded with many of President Donald Trump's wishlist items. President Trump has colloquially refered to the tax and budget bill as a "big, beautiful bill", leading Congressional Republicans to officially rename the document the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act".

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.