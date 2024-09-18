Powell speech: We'll move as fast or as slow as we think appropriate

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to cut the policy rate, federal funds rate, by 50 basis points to the range of 4.75%-5% after the September meeting and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"It is time to calibrate our policy to something that is more appropriate given progress on inflation and on employment."

"The direction of our process is toward a sense of neutral."

"We'll move as fast or as slow as we think appropriate."

"We left open size of rate cut as we entered blackout."

"Broad support for a 50 bps cut today."

"There is a dissent and a range of views but also a lot of common ground."

"There's no sense that the Committee feels it is in a rush."

"We have made a good strong start today on cuts."

"I am very pleased that we did 50 bps."