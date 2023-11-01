Powell speech: We are not thinking or talking about rate cuts

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference to explain why they have decided to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% meeting and responds to questions.

Key quotes

"We are going to be looking at broad picture in assessing rate hikes."

"We look at labor market, economic growth, financial conditions."

"If we reach a judgment we need to tighten, we will."

"We are not thinking or talking about rate cuts."

"We are focused on if we are sufficiently restrictive."

"The next question will be how long to keep policy restrictive."

"The question we are asking is, should we hike more."

