Powell speech: We are a long way from max employment

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his remarks on the economy and policy outlook at an online event organized by Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance.

Key quotes

"In the near term, as pandemic recedes, could be exuberant spending, upward pressure on prices.

"One-time increase in prices is unlikely to mean persistently high inflation."

"Inflation dynamics don't change quickly."

"We are a long way from max employment."

