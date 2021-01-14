Powell speech: Time to raise interest rates is 'no time soon'

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his remarks on the economy and policy outlook at an online event organized by Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance.
Key quotes
"If inflation were to move up in ways that are unwelcome, the Fed has tools for that and will use them."
"Fed doesn't feel any pressure from financial dominance."
"We have not seen a big uptick in defaults in non-financial corporates."
"Time to raise interest rates is no time soon."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains traction as Powell's remarks weigh on USD
EUR/USD pair is pushing higher toward 1.2200 during the American trading hours as the USD selloff gathers steam while FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks on the policy outlook.
XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk
Gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.
GBP/USD climbs to highest level since May 2018 above 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its rally in the second half of the day and touched its highest level since May 2018 at 1.3709. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues to fuel the pair's upside.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight
DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.