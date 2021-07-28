Powell speech: There is little support for tapering MBS earlier than Treasuries

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Higher capital requirements are a good thing."

"Really just a handful of things account for the overshoot on inflation."

"Those factors don't carry long-run implications for inflation or the economy."

"Reopening of US economy will take some time, will be very uneven."

"A number of Fed participants raised questions about MBS and tapering."

"Treasuries and MBS affect financial conditions in similar ways."

"There is little support for tapering MBS earlier than Treasuries."

"I think we will taper both at the same time."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.