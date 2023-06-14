Powell speech: Need to see loosening of labor market conditions continue

Share:

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5-5.25% following the June policy meeting.

Key quotes

"Main issue is determining extent of additional tightening."

"It may make sense for rates to move higher, but at a more moderate pace."

"We did not discuss whether to go to an every-other-meeting approach."

"We didn't make a decision about July."

"Data since last meeting came in on high side of expectations."

"Any forecast about inflation coming down this year will contain a big dose of housing disinflation."

"Housing services disinflation will be a little slower than we would have expected."

"Key to non-housing services disinflation is to get loosening in labor market conditions."

"Need to see loosening of labor market conditions continue."

"The things we need for disinflation are coming into play, process will take some time."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."