Powell speech: Have flexibility to provide more accommodation if circumstances shift

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Current policy stance is appropriate."

"Financial conditions are highly accommodative."

"Rate-sensitive sectors are doing well."

"We have the flexibility to provide more accommodation if circumstances shift."

"We will continue to use our tools to support the economy for as long as it takes until well and truly done."

"Any time we feel like economy could use stronger accommodation we would be prepared to provide it."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.