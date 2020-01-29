Powell speech: Fed is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the federal funds unchanged within the target rate of 1.5% - 1.75%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

"Change in inflation language in policy statement reflects the need for clear signal Fed does not want inflation persistently below 2%."

"Fed is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling."

"Fed will know when adjustments have run course when reserves are durably at a sustainable level."

"Fed will raise the minimum bid rate at some point."

