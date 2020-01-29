Powell speech: Fed is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the federal funds unchanged within the target rate of 1.5% - 1.75%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
"Change in inflation language in policy statement reflects the need for clear signal Fed does not want inflation persistently below 2%."
"Fed is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling."
"Fed will know when adjustments have run course when reserves are durably at a sustainable level."
"Fed will raise the minimum bid rate at some point."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced above 1.10 after moderately dovish Fed comments
EUR/USD is rising above 1.10 as Fed Chair Powell stressed that he wants inflation to hit 2%, not near this level. The bank also committed to supporting the repo market.
GBP/USD trades above 1.30 after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after the Fed left rates unchanged and committed to bringing inflation to 2%. The EU Parliament approved the Brexit accord as expected.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.