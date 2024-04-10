Pound Sterling trades with mild losses around 1.2675

All eyes are on the US Consumer Prices Index data, due on Wednesday, which is expected to confirm that price pressures remain steady well above the Fed’s target rate. Read more...

The Pound has found some supply at levels right above the 1.2700 area before pulling back with investors cutting back short USD positions ahead of the US inflation release. The pair, however, remains moderately positive for the second consecutive day.

Some Federal Reserve (Fed) officials offered their hawkish language. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that the recent jobs report was “quite strong”, but the central bank must weigh how much longer it can maintain its current interest rate stance without damaging the economy. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that the labor market is no longer ‘red hot’ but remains tight. He said his base case is that inflation continues to ease. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias near 1.2675 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The USD Index (DXY) consolidates just above the 104.00 yardstick amid the cautious mood. Investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, along with the speech of Fed’s Bowman and Goolsbee later in the day.

