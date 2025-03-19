Pound Sterling trades with caution against US Dollar as Fed policy takes centre stage

- The Pound Sterling struggles around 1.3000 against the US Dollar ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision, dot plot, and economic projections.
- Investors expect the Fed and BoE to keep interest rates steady this week.
- Market sentiment remains cautious as US President Trump is poised to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles to extend the rally above the key level of 1.3000 against the US Dollar (USD) in European trading hours on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair trades cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50% for the second time in a row. Therefore, the major catalyst for the US Dollar will be the Fed’s dot plot, which shows where policymakers see the Federal funds rate heading in the medium and longer term, and the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
It would be interesting to know whether Fed officials will see easing inflationary pressures and declining consumer confidence in the current scenario or accelerating consumer inflation expectations due to United States (US) President Donald Trump’s economic policies while forecasting the monetary policy outlook. In February, the annual core Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 3.1%, the lowest level seen since April 2021.
According to analysts at Fitch, tariff shocks are estimated to “accelerate inflationary pressures by one point percent” in the near term. This scenario will discourage Fed officials from cutting interest rates before the last quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the Fed will cut interest rates in the June meeting.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling turns cautious ahead of UK employment, BoE policy
- The Pound Sterling trades with caution against its peers ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending January and the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision, scheduled for Thursday. Investors will pay close attention to the Average Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth that has contributed significantly to the high inflation in the services sector.
- UK’s leading global provider of people data, analytics, and insight firm Brightmine showed on Tuesday that the pay growth has slowed as business owners are cautious before the implementation of an increase in payroll taxes from April. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced an increase in employers’ contribution to National Insurance (NI) from 13.8% to 15% in the Autumn Budget.
- Brightmine also said that a significant number of firms have planned a hiring freeze or team restructuring in response to the government’s decision to increase employers’ social security contributions, with some considering pay freezes and delays to increases, Reuters report. Meanwhile, economists expect Average Earnings (Excluding and Including) bonuses to have grown almost steadily by 5.9%.
- The BoE is expected to keep interest rates steady at 4.5%, with a 7-2 vote split. BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra are expected to support an interest rate cut, while the other seven policymakers will vote to keep rates unchanged. Investors will pay close attention to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s commentary on the UK economic outlook amidst US President Trump’s tariff policies.
- On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that reciprocal tariffs would become effective on April 2. Bessent added that he is optimistic some of the tariffs may not have to go on because a deal can be “pre-negotiated” or that once countries receive their “reciprocal tariff number”, they will come to us and want to “negotiate it down”.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling sees upside above 1.3000
The Pound Sterling looks for a fresh trigger to extend its two-month rally above the key level of 1.3000 against the US Dollar on Wednesday. GBP/USD bulls take a breather as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached overbought levels above 70.00. However, this doesn’t reflect that the bullish trend is over. The upside trend could resume once the momentum oscillator cools down to near 60.00.
Advancing 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.2830 and 1.2690, respectively, suggest that the overall trend is bullish.
Looking down, the 50% Fibo retracement at 1.2770 and the 38.2% Fibo retracement at 1.2614 will act as key support zones for the pair. On the upside, the October 15 high of 1.3100 will act as a key resistance zone.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses to near 1.0900 as Fed decision looms
EUR/USD extends the drop to test 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday, pressured by a decent US Dollar recovery. Traders resort to position adjustment, lifting the Greenback ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Gold price bulls pause for a breather after refreshing record high; Fed decision awaited
Gold price extends its consolidative price move near the record high through the first half of the European session on Wednesday as bulls pause for a breather ahead of the FOMC policy update. The Federal Reserve will announce its decision later during the US session and is expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at the current range of 4.25% to 4.50%.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2950 as US Dollar finds demand ahead of Fed decision
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2950 in the European trading hours on Wednesday after posting gains in the previous two sessions. The pair struggles as the US Dollar finds renewed amid broad risk aversion as all eyes turn to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision for fresh impetus.
XRP battles key trendline support as long-term holders continue holding onto large profits
XRP futures open interest has remained largely flat since the market crash in early February. The remittance-based token has shed 33% of its OI between February 1 and March 18, per Coinglass data.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.